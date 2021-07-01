राजाको पक्षमा व्यापक जनमत । संविधान संशोधन गरेर नै राजा आउने

पछिल्लो समयमा राजाको पक्षमा अत्याधिक जनमत बढ्दै गएको देखिन्छ । फेसबुक ट्वीटर र युट्युब मा राजाका पक्षमा आउने पोस्टमा अत्याधिक लाइक कमेन्ट आउने गरेको देखिन्छ
त्यसैले अब राजावादी शक्ती एकजुट भए अबको संसदीय निर्वाचनमा दुई तिहाई मत आउने निश्चित छ । त्यसपछि संविधान संशोधन गरेर नै नेपाल हिन्दु अधिराज्य बनाउन सकिने छ
Although new constitution declared Nepal as a republican country, people of Nepal have started to demand to restore monarchy. Majority of people who are disappointed with the performance of major political parties and in the scenario of rampant corruption and anarchy people believe that the Himalayan kingdom must restore the monarchy. People believe that only monarchy can restore peace and prosperity in Nepal.