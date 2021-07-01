vacancy of science teacher

Physics Faculty
Apply Before: 1 week from now
Basic Job Information
Job Category : Teaching / Education
Job Level : Mid Level
No. of Vacancy/s : [ 1 ]
Employment Type : Full Time
Job Location : Panauti, Kavre
Offered Salary : NRs. 50,000.00 Monthly
Apply Before(Deadline) : Aug. 04, 2021 23:55 (1 week from now)
Job Specification
Education Level : Bachelor
Experience Required : More than or equals to 2 years
Professional Skill Required : Communication Multitasking Time Management Computer
Other Specification
Eligibility:
Qualified and experienced candidates preferably teaching Grade XI and XII with at least a minimum of two years work experience
Knowledge in related curriculum & should be able to prepare lesson plan
Pleasing personality with positive attitude. He/ She should have excellent communication skills
Should be open to new ideas & should be able to work in team
Must have good knowledge of the subject matter
Should be able to work independently on the computer and run effective online classes
Job Description
The job description of the Physics Faculty, is as follows:
Preparing lesson plan and timely submission to the Head of Faculty.
Coordinate with H.O.F, Academic coordinator in developing the department and work in alliance with the other staffs.
Teaching & Counselling students with great enthusiasm.
Prepare question paper, evaluate students during each Periodic Performance Evaluation & other times when required.
Should be devoted for the betterment of students and organization.
Design teaching materials to sustain student’s interest in the subject.
Directly report to the School Principal, for all information. Evaluation by the Principal, or by a senior staff deputed by him.
Perks, Benefits and other conditions:
A salary upto Rs 50000/- per month, will be provided including all perks, depending on experience and qualification. The remuneration will be effective once the school starts physical classes. The candidate will be remunerated upto 50% during the online classes.
Living furnished quarter and meals shall be provided.
The job will be under Contract for a period of two years initially.
Applying Procedure:
Application with CV and supporting documents should be addressed to:
The Principal,
Malpi International School
Panauti, Kavre
or emailed to: mis@mos.com.np / prakriti.s.pradhan@gmail.com.
Last date of application submission: 18th Shrawan 2077 (2nd August 2021)