Machine learning predicts nanoparticle structure and dynamics
Researchers at the Nanoscience Center and at the Faculty of Information Technology at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have demonstrated that new distance-based machine learning methods developed at the University of Jyväskylä are capable of predicting structures and atomic dynamics of nanoparticles reliably. The new methods are significantly faster than traditional simulation methods used for nanoparticle research and will facilitate more efficient explorations of particle-particle reactions and particles' functionality in their environment. The study was published in a Special Issue devoted to machine learning in the Journal of Physical Chemistry on May 15, 2020.
Spontaneous formation of nanoscale hollow structures could boost battery storage
An unexpected property of nanometer-scale antimony crystals—the spontaneous formation of hollow structures—could help give the next generation of lithium ion batteries higher energy density without reducing battery lifetime. The reversibly hollowing structures could allow lithium ion batteries to hold more energy and therefore provide more power between charges.
Renewable fuel from carbon dioxide with the aid of solar energy
Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, are attempting to convert carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, to fuel using energy from sunlight. Recent results have shown that it is possible to use their technique to selectively produce methane, carbon monoxide or formic acid from carbon dioxide and water. The study has been published in ACS Nano.
A new mechanism improves the efficiency of antibacterial surfaces
Resistance to antibiotics has become a serious public health problem. Hospital infections, prostheses or surgical implants that become infected and do not respond to treatment are a real challenge to the research community, which has been seeking alternatives for effectively eliminating these bacteria for years. In 2012 the researchers from the Department of Chemical Engineering of the Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Vladimir Baulin and Sergey Pogodin, opened a line of research to develop antibacterial models that were inspired by insects. The wings of, for example, dragon flies are made up of complex structures of nanometric geometric shapes, which are highly efficient at killing bacteria. In their attempt to understand these forms and reproduce them as new anti-bacterial materials, a team consisting of Vladimir Baulin, Marc Werner, from the Leibniz-Institut für Polymerforschung (Dresden, Germany) and Elena Ivanova from the Australian university RMIT, discovered that the elasticity of nanopillars is a key factor because they can retain and release sufficient energy to kill the bacteria.
Physics news
Method found for making photons repel each other in an ultracold atomic gas
A team of researchers from MIT, Harvard University and the University of Belgrade has found a way to make photons repel each other inside a cloud of ultracold atomic gas. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes experiments they conducted that involved coupling pairs of photons to atomic states and what they learned from them.
Mysterious iron X-ray lines grow stranger with high precision measurements
Two prominent X-ray emission lines of highly charged iron have puzzled astrophysicists for decades because their measured and calculated brightness ratios always disagree. This hinders good determinations of plasma temperatures and densities. New, careful high-precision measurements, together with top-level calculations, now exclude all hitherto proposed explanations for this discrepancy, and thus deepen the problem.
Examining a snapshot of exploding oxygen
For more than 100 years, we have been using X-rays to look inside matter and progressing to ever smaller structures—from crystals to nanoparticles. Now, within the framework of a larger international collaboration on the X-ray laser European XFEL in Schenefeld near Hamburg, physicists at Goethe University have achieved a qualitative leap forward. Using a new experimental technique, they have been able to X-ray molecules such as oxygen and view their motion in the microcosm for the first time.
New multispectral curved compound eye camera developed with ultra-large field of view
Multispectral imaging technology has found wide applications in remote sensing, as it has a relatively high spectral resolution. But the existing technologies have many shortcomings such as low system integration, high complexity, small field of view (FOV), and are not suitable for real-time spectral imaging applications from the atmosphere or from orbit. How to solve this bottleneck? Nature is the best teacher of mankind.
Video: Boiling. We research. You benefit.
Did you know that in microgravity you can better study the boiling process?
For the first time, researchers focus plasmons into nanojet
Researchers of Tomsk Polytechnic University with Russian and Danish teams have been able to experimentally confirm a plasmonic nanojet effect previously forecast in practice. Using a simple method, they focused surface plasmon waves into a jet and captured it with a microscope. In the future, the effect of plasmon compression can make optical electronics competitive and boost the creation of an optical computer. The study was published in Optics Letters.
Earth news
Volcanic activity and changes in Earth's mantle were key to rise of atmospheric oxygen
Oxygen first accumulated in the Earth's atmosphere about 2.4 billion years ago, during the Great Oxidation Event. A long-standing puzzle has been that geologic clues suggest early bacteria were photosynthesizing and pumping out oxygen hundreds of millions of years before then. Where was it all going?
New hints of volcanism under the heart of northern Europe
Scientists have discovered new evidence for active volcanism next door to some of the most densely populated areas of Europe. The study 'crowd-sourced' GPS monitoring data from antennae across western Europe to track subtle movements in the Earth's surface, thought to be caused by a rising subsurface mantle plume. The work is published in Geophysical Journal International.
Large earthquakes shape landscape at high elevation
The mountain landscape is a result of battle between tectonic uplift, river incision and bedrock landsliding. The erosion of landslide dominates the process of removing sediment from the watersheds; therefore, where it happens is important for the landscape evolution.
Nature's 'slow lanes' offer hope for species feeling heat of climate change, other pressures
Pockets of landscape less prone than adjacent areas to disturbances like fire and drought may hold the key for scientists, conservationists and land managers seeking to preserve vulnerable species in a changing climate.
The state of magma in crustal reservoirs
Research conducted by a Ph.D. student at the Wits School of Geosciences reveals that basaltic magma chambers may develop as large bodies of crystal-free melts in the Earth's crust. This study challenges a recently-emerged paradigm that magma chambers are huge masses of crystal-rich mush—in other words, crystals with just a very small amount of melt.
Patterns in permafrost soils could help climate change models
The Arctic covers about 20% of the planet. But almost everything hydrologists know about the carbon-rich soils blanketing its permafrost comes from very few measurements taken just feet from Alaska's Dalton Highway.
New Zealand cuts research to keep Antarctica virus free
New Zealand said Tuesday it will reduce its scientific projects in Antarctica to keep the virtually uninhabited continent free from COVID-19.
Research study improves solar radiation forecasting models by 30%
Researchers at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and the Universidad de Jaen (UJA) have published a study reporting an optimal blending of solar radiation forecasting models with which they are able to reduce error in short-term forecasts (6 hours) by 25% and 30%.
Parasitic fungi keep harmful blue-green algae in check
When a lake is covered with green scum during a warm summer, cyanobacteria—often called blue-green algae—are usually involved. Mass development of such cyanobacteria is bad for water quality because they can deprive the water of oxygen and produce toxins. But cyanobacteria can become sick, when for instance infected by fungal parasites. Researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) found out that these infections do not only kill cyanobacteria, they also make them easier to consume for their natural predators. Fungal parasites thus help to slow down the growth of blue-green algae.
Amazon risks combusting with twin fire, virus crises
As tens of thousands of fires consumed the Amazon last year, it seemed the world's biggest rainforest could not be in greater peril.
Siberian oil spill contaminates Arctic lake
An oil spill that sparked a state of emergency has contaminated a freshwater lake in the Russian Arctic, the regional governor said Tuesday, a claim denied by Norilsk Nickel, the metals giant linked to the leak.
23 years of water quality data from crop-livestock systems
Long-term research is important to understand how land management impacts runoff and erosion, which pose serious threats to soil and water quality worldwide. To better understand these processes in agricultural landscapes of the southern Great Plains of the United States, eight 1.6 -ha watersheds were established and instrumented in 1976 at the USDA-ARS Grazinglands Research Laboratory in El Reno, Oklahoma.
High plant diversity has a positive effect on soil properties and soil fauna in rubber plantations
Plant diversity affects soil properties, which in turn affects plant productivity. Soil quality (SQ) includes the assessment of soil properties and its processes related to the ability of soil to function effectively as a component of a healthy ecosystem. However, almost no studies have reported on the relationship between plant diversity and SQ under different seasons in the rubber plantations in Xishuangbanna.
Abundance and composition of periphyton show noticeable seasonality under different warming scenario
Periphyton plays an important functional role in lake nutrient cycles and food webs, especially at low and intermediate nutrient levels. Knowledge of how periphyton responds to key drivers such as climate change and nutrient enrichment is, therefore, crucial.
High snow levels indicate very weak Nordic power prices this summer
Electricity prices in the Nordic countries are likely to be unusually low this summer amid high inflows to hydropower plants, caused by a combination of a very snow-rich winter and late snowmelt.
2019 fossil fuel subsidies nearly $500 bn: OECD/IEA
Climate crisis notwithstanding, governments subsidised fossil fuels in 2019 to the tune of nearly half-a-trillion dollars, two intergovernmental agencies have jointly reported.
UK pesticide standards could be slashed in new trade deals, threatening public health and the environment
UK consumers are likely to be exposed to larger amounts of more toxic chemicals in their food if trade negotiators from the US have their way, warns a new report out today.
New research network examines conditions for greater food security
As a result of climate change, cereal crops will undoubtedly be exposed to longer and more frequent periods of drought. How well they survive this depends on their interaction with water, nutrients, bacteria, and fungi in the soil. The new research network "RhizoTraits", coordinated by the University of Bayreuth, is now seeking to get to the bottom of the varying resilience of cereal varieties. The results are to be incorporated into bio-economic concepts for strengthening food security. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) is funding the project initially for four years to the tune of 1,9 million Euro, one million of which will go to the University of Bayreuth.
The state of China's climate in 2019: Warmer and wetter, but less loss
The National Climate Center (NCC) of China has just completed a report in which it provides an authoritative assessment of China's climate in 2019 based on the NCC's operational system. More specifically, it gives a summary of China's climate along with all major weather and climate events throughout the year.
Climate change brings fires, floods and moths to Siberia
Best known as a vast, cold tundra, Russia's sprawling Siberia region is being transformed by climate change that has brought with it warmer temperatures, forest fires and growing swarms of hungry moth larvae.
|
Once a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, now a tropical depression in the Mississippi Valley, NASA's Aqua satellite is tracking Cristobal as it continues to generate large amounts of rainfall while it heads toward the Great Lakes region.
|
Amazon rainforest fire season starts with outlook for record burn
A month from now, the skies over parts of Brazil will fill with smoke. It's fire season in the Amazon, and the planet's largest rain forest is heading for another record burn.
Astronomy and Space news
Presence of airborne dust could signify increased habitability of distant planets
Scientists have expanded our understanding of potentially habitable planets orbiting distant stars by including a critical climate component—the presence of airborne dust.
|
A pair of researchers at Harvard University has developed a computer simulation that may explain Saturn's mysterious polar hexagon. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Rakesh Yadav and Jeremy Bloxham describe the factors that went into developing their simulation and what it showed.
|
Asteroids don't just sit there doing nothing as they orbit the Sun. They get bombarded by meteoroids, blasted by space radiation, and now, for the first time, scientists are seeing evidence that even a little sunshine can wear them down.
|
High-resolution observations of a young star forming system clearly unveil a pair of proto-stars at their earliest stages of evolution deeply embedded within the source IRAS 16293-2422 in the Ophiuchus molecular cloud. The team led by the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics used the ALMA interferometer not only to pin down the source configuration, but also to measure the gas and stellar kinematics, determining the mass of the young binary. The two close proto-stars are somewhat heavier than previously thought and they revolve around each other once in about 400 years.
|
At the center of our galaxy resides the galactic bulge, a densely packed region of stars, dust and gas. Within this massive structure, which spans thousands of light-years, there are an estimated 10 billion stars, most of which are old red giant stars. Because of this density, astronomers have often wondered if a galactic bulge is a likely place to find stars with habitable planets orbiting them.
|
Two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station played chess against an Earth-bound grandmaster on Tuesday, in a celebration of the first such game half a century ago.
|
To test the James Webb Space Telescope's readiness for its journey in space, technicians successfully commanded it to deploy and extend a critical part of the observatory known as the Deployable Tower Assembly.
|
The first Arab space mission to Mars, armed with probes to study the Red Planet's atmosphere, is designed to inspire the region's youth and pave the way for scientific breakthroughs, officials said Tuesday.
|
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the tourism and travel industry to a near-standstill, with nationwide lockdowns significantly impacting the aviation and maritime industry worldwide. Satellite images, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, show parked aircraft and anchored vessels in times of COVID-19.
Technology news
A new system to extract key information from scientific texts
Scientific texts, such as research articles or reviews, can sometimes be difficult to analyze and understand, particularly for non-expert readers. In recent years, engineers have thus tried to develop approaches that can automatically extract the most important information from dense scientific texts, which can then be used to guide readers and aid their understanding of the texts.
Do COVID-19 apps protect your privacy?
Mobile apps are helping track the spread of COVID-19 to contain the outbreak, but the apps also raise concerns about personal privacy.
|
A team of researchers at Université de Sherbrooke with assistance from a group at Exonetik Inc., has created a wearable supernumerary robotic arm that adds functionality for common human tasks. In their paper published in IEEE Spectrum, the group describes their robotic arm, its abilities and their plans for expanding its functionality.
|
With electric vehicles making their way into the mainstream, building out the nationwide network of charging stations to keep them going will be increasingly important.
|
The search for renewable energy sources, which include wind, solar, hydroelectric dams, geothermal, and biomass, has preoccupied scientists and policymakers alike, due to their enormous potential in the fight against climate change. A new Tel Aviv University study finds that water vapor in the atmosphere may serve as a potential renewable energy source in the future.
|
The Homeland Security's cybersecurity advisory division is cautioning Windows 10 users of the possibility of a wave of cyberattacks due to the recent publication of an exploit code.
|
Typically, passenger cars and light-duty (LD) trucks account for 55% of U.S. transportation energy use. While the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily curtailed the amount of time most Americans spend behind the wheel, sharp increases in demand for deliveries have pressed some commercial trucks—which usually account for more than 25% of transportation-related fuel consumption—into overtime.
|
A disruptive Scottish start-up company based in the Edinburgh Business School Incubator has developed a sensor which allows an Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to understand the physical world around it.
|
As we emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, those of us who still have a workplace may not recognize it. Businesses, eager to limit liability for employees and customers, are considering a variety of emerging technologies for limiting pandemic spread.
|
Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business in several countries, though it expects the overall impact to be contained.
|
IBM is getting out of the facial recognition business, saying it's concerned about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.
|
International airlines are in line to make a combined net loss of more than $84 billion this year in the wake of the coronavirus crisis which has decimated air travel, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday.
|
A new version of Google's mapping service being rolled out will display pandemic-related transit alerts and let people know when buses or trains might be crowded.
|
Apple is reportedly set to allow Apple Card users to purchase some of the company's most popular products via zero-interest, monthly installment plans.
|
Apple Inc. is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp., as early as this month at its annual developer conference, according to people familiar with the plans.
|
The French government on Tuesday pledged 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) for the country's aviation industry, where thousands of jobs are on the line as the coronavirus crisis hammers the travel industry.
|
Troubled Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) government-led bailout plan on Tuesday as it battles a crippling downturn caused by the coronavirus.
|
A South Korean court on Tuesday declined to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to the country's Samsung empire over a controversial merger of two business units seen as a key step to his succession.
|
Biogas plants produce methane from agricultural residues. This energy carrier is then mostly stored in membrane gas holders. In Germany, however, these storage systems are often outdated. Via leaks, methane is released into the atmosphere, where it damages the climate. With an improved design, effective standards, and optimized operation concepts, however, these systems might be highly useful for the energy transition, scientists of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) think. Within a research project funded by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL), they studied fabric gas holders.
|
Relational databases are used to store information or data in such a way that it preserves relations between the data. This property makes it a useful tool for data scientists. There is, however, a gap between the relational database research community and data scientists. This leads to inefficient use of databases in data science. Ph.D. student Mark Raasveldt tried to bridge the gap between the relational databases and data science. Ph.D. defense 9 June 2020.
|
The issue of how to manage content on social media platforms seemed to reach a tipping point when Twitter placed a fact check label on a tweet by President Donald Trump that referenced mail-in voting. The company has also added a label identifying content as glorifying violence to tweets by the president and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.
|
Working from home now means taking lots of virtual meetings. And if you find that your colleagues can't hear you very well, or complain about distracting background noise (think kids, music, doorbells), we've got a great tip for you.
Chemistry news
Controlling the zeolite pore interior for chemo-selective alkyne/olefin separations
Organic chemists aim to separate alkenes such as ethylene and propene from alkynes before converting them into polymers. The technique has several drawbacks including hydrogenation of alkynes to produce unwanted alkanes, which has spurred an interest in other methods of separation. Zeolites, also known as molecular sieves, are crystalline solids made of silicon, aluminium and oxygen to retain cations, water and/or small molecules. However, most molecules cannot be efficiently separated with zeolites due to their size and volatilities. Researchers aim to efficiently remove alkyne impurities to produce polymer-grade lower olefins (unsaturated hydrocarbons), which remains challenging for many industries.
Paper-based device provides low-power, long-term method for analyzing sweat
Human sweat contains several biomolecules the research community is exploring for noninvasive medical testing. Analyzing sweat for research, however, is often expensive, and devices typically are reliable for only a limited amount of time.
|
As the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread around the world, many researchers are studying epidemiological models to predict its propagation.
|
Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have developed a hybrid material constructed from a metal oxide nanosheet and a light-absorbing molecule for splitting water molecules to obtain dihydrogen (H2) under sunlight. Since H2 can be used as carbon-free fuel, this study provides relevant insight toward clean energy generation.
|
National University of Singapore chemists have unlocked a way to achieve site-selective borylation of alkenes using earth-abundant iron-based catalysts to facilitate synthesis of high-value chemicals.
|
Biofouling is a worldwide problem that leads to severe deterioration after a substrate comes into contact with seawater. Traditional polymers and other antifouling coatings suffer from poor mechanical and chemical stability, which diminishes the antibacterial and antibiofouling performance upon progression of usage time.
|
A research team from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) and Carleton University in Ottawa has manufactured a novel, highly versatile cobalt compound. The molecules of the compound are stable, extremely compact and have a low molecular weight so that they can be evaporated for the production of thin films. Accordingly, they are of interest for applications such as battery or accumulator production. Because of their special geometry, the compound also has a very unusual spin configuration of ½. A cobalt compound like that was last described in 1972. The team published their report in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition from 5 May 2020.
|
Researchers have developed a new method to create microcapsules, which are tiny droplets surrounded by a solid shell. The technique can be used to make microcapsules that respond to changes in pH, which are useful for applications such as anti-corrosion coatings.
|
Computational catalysis, a field that simulates and accelerates the discovery of catalysts for chemicals production, has largely been limited to simulations of idealized catalyst structures that do not necessarily represent structures under realistic reaction conditions.
|
Soft robots and biomedical implants that reconfigure themselves upon demand are closer to reality with a new way to print shapeshifting materials.
|
The physical and chemical properties of intermetallic compounds are governed by the real structure of synthesized materials and are strongly influenced by the structural imperfections, e.g. strain, dislocations, and presence of admixture phases. This leads to inconsistent reports for known and extensively studied materials.
|
Doctors could soon be administering an entire course of treatment for life-threatening conditions with a 3-D printed capsule controlled by magnetic fields thanks to advances made by University of Sussex researchers.
|
For the first time, researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney, Australia, have demonstrated the synthesis of ultra-thin graphitic materials at room temperature using organic fuels. These fuels can be as simple as basic alcohols such as ethanol. Graphitic materials, such as graphene, are ultra-thin sheets of carbon compounds are promising for battery storage, solar cells, touch panels and fillers for polymers. The results are published in Advanced Materials.
|
Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide. It is suspected to be carcinogenic, and a quick, low-cost method for detecting glyphosate would be highly beneficial. Researchers at Leipzig University and Technische Universität Dresden have spent more than a year working on a solution in a collaborative project with three companies from Saxony.
|
Scientists describe the design of a PSI-GNP-PSII conjugate that could be used as a platform for developing a light-driven, water-splitting nanodevice for generating hydrogen, in Biomedical Spectroscopy and Imaging
|
A team from the Department of Chemistry has established an approach for the creation of a metal-organic framework material that provides new perspectives for the sensitization of near-infrared luminescent lanthanide ions, including unprecedented possibilities of imaging deeper in tissues for more comprehensive studies of biological systems with light.
|
Bright pink lights are used for providing sufficient lighting to house plants. Similar lamps are also used by farmers in greenhouses. Still, specialists in photophysiology argue that such lamps do not provide all the light that plants need. Scientists from ITMO in collaboration with their colleagues from Tomsk Polytechnic University have developed light sources from ceramics with the addition of chrome—the light from such lamps offers not just red but also infrared (IR) light, which is expected to have a positive effect on plants' growth. The research results are now published in Optical Materials.
|
High-performance advanced composite materials integrating high stiffness, strength and excellent damping performance are in urgent demand in aerospace, energy, high-speed transportation and other fields. However, it is difficult for traditional damping materials to excel in both damping performance and those static mechanical properties. In contrast, the biological materials in nature achieve the coexistence of superior static and damping properties through sophisticated microstructure design. For example, suture tessellations of different length scales are widely found in biological materials such as animal skulls, woodpecker beaks, turtle shells, purslane seeds, etc.
Biology news
Scientists lament 'Humpty Dumpty' effect on world's spectacular, rare wildlife
Some of the world's largest, most spectacular and unheralded mammals are silently slipping away, species like Tibetan wild yaks and Patagonia's huemul, Bhutan's takin and Vietnam's saola. Even Africa's three species of zebras and wildebeest have suffered massive reductions over the last several decades.
Deadly superbug could get a vigorous foe in repurposed antibiotic
USC researchers have discovered that an old antibiotic may be a powerful new tool against a deadly superbug, thanks to an innovative screening method that better mimics conditions inside the human body.
|
The world's waterfront cities should not be deluged with apparently green developments because they still carry the potential to cause damage to the marine and coastal environment, scientists have warned.
|
Australia's most elusive bird, the Night Parrot, may not be much better at seeing in the dark than other parrots active during the day.
|
The largest study of its kind in the U.S. shows thousands of different types of bacteria living on cell phones and shoes, including groups that have barely been studied by scientists.
|
Benchtop tools for studying the respiratory system misrepresent the interdependence between the diaphragm, abdomen and lungs. Meanwhile, computational models often hide the mechanisms in a black box computation, without a clear picture of what transpires in the process.
|
Inside our cells, DNA is tightly packed and spooled around proteins called histones. Packaging DNA in this way allows large amounts of genetic material to exist inside the cell in a final form called chromatin. Tiny enzymes modify the histones to make sure the genes that are part of the DNA can be accessed and precisely regulated. The result of this is proper gene expression and the production of proteins important for cell function and human health. When this process goes awry, the result can be diseases such as cancers.
|
One of the many questions researchers have about COVID-19 is how long the coronavirus causing the disease remains alive after someone infected with it coughs or sneezes. Once the droplets carrying the virus evaporate, the residual virus dies quickly, so the survival and transmission of COVID-19 are directly impacted by how long the droplets remain intact.
|
In a world first, ECU researchers have discovered a plant that has successfully evolved to use ants—as well as native bees—as pollinating agents by overcoming their antimicrobial defenses.
|
A new study of a migratory songbird shows that when fathers abandon late-season nests during flight-feather molt, the nestlings suffer no ill effects; deserted females effectively double their maternal efforts and completely compensate for the loss of male care.
|
The effects of human presence on the social relationships of wild animals have rarely been studied. Even if the animals are not hunted or killed, increasing contact with humans could have profound indirect impacts. This is because proximity to humans could disturb the animals' ability to perform at tasks that are important for survival—such as feeding together or rearing young.
|
Everyone knows it: An entire box of Girl Scout cookies counts as one serving, right?
|
For 25 years, Carol Augspurger visited a patch of ancient woods near Urbana to look at the same 25 one-square-meter plots of earth she first demarcated for study in 1993. She surveyed the plots once a week in spring and summer, tracking the major life events of each of the herbaceous plants that grew there. In fall, she visited every other week. In winter, once a month.
|
An analysis of high-speed raindrops hitting biological surfaces such as feathers, plant leaves and insect wings reveals how these highly water-repelling veneers reduce the water's impact.
|
A key set of proteins that help regulate hormones necessary for many essential functions in humans and other vertebrates have ancient origins in much simpler creatures such as sea cucumbers, says a new study published today in eLife.
|
Princeton University researchers may have solved a long-standing mystery in conservation that could influence how natural lands are designated for the preservation of endangered species.
|
Knowing when to fight and when to flee is a big part of many animal societies, including our own.
|
North American red squirrels that strike out earlier to find territory of their own could stand a better chance of surviving the winter months, according to a new study involving biologists at the University of Alberta.
|
A seven-year field experiment on 88 tree stands across Oregon's western Cascade Range found no discernable difference in the abundance and occupancy rates of rare Oregon slender salamanders on recently harvested tree stands—clear-cuts—compared to stands late in the harvest rotation—older than 50 years.
|
What if I told you that right in your backyard there lives a creature that eats five times its weight every day and grows a thousandfold in weeks. Instinctively, you'd probably want to stay away from the gluttonous beast! However, it wouldn't be interested in you at all—in fact, it's a vegan. Feel safer now?
|
Viruses are an inescapable part of life, especially in a global viral pandemic. Yet ask a roomful of scientists if viruses are alive and you'll get a very mixed response.
|
Autophagy is the process by which cells degrade and recycle their own components. It helps maintain homeostasis which is crucial to proper cell functioning. Among the different subtypes of autophagy, chaperone-mediated autophagy (CMA) has been the subject of particular attention in recent years due to the discovery that several human pathologies could be associated to CMA defects. This form of autophagy selectively targets proteins bearing a specific peptide sequence (i.e., the KFERQ motif) present in many protein families. Consequently, CMA helps degrade a wide range of proteins and plays an essential role in the regulation of several cell functions, including gene transcription, DNA repair, cell death and survival, cell metabolism, and the cell cycle. CMA defects have been linked to human diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, certain types of cancer, metabolic disorders, and immune system diseases.
|
A new study involving University of Liverpool ecologists shows invasive native species of rushes are spreading across UK upland farms and have the potential to threaten wildlife and the livelihoods of farmers.
|
Exploiting quirks in plant reproduction could boost yields in two staple crops, sorghum and cowpea, for crop farming communities in sub-Saharan Africa (SA).
|
Some landscapes can hold their own against climate change better than others.A studyfrom the University of California, Davis, maps these places, called "climate refugia," where existing vegetation is most likely to buffer the impacts of climate change through the end of the century.
|
When humans get infected by pathogenic bacteria, the body's immune system tries to eliminate the intruders. One way of doing this is by launching an inflammatory response—a cascade of events that includes the expression of protective proteins, the activation of immune cells, and a process of controlled cell death when infected cells can't be saved.
|
France's wild wolf population rose again last year, with officials counting 580 adults at winter's end compared with an average of 530 a year ago, France's OFB biodiversity agency said Tuesday.
|
A new study reporting how a network of genes directs the development of the trachea and esophagus in mice has been published today in eLife.
|
China has removed pangolin parts from its official list of traditional medicines, state media reported Tuesday, days after increasing legal protections on the endangered animal.
|
Citrus greening disease (Huanglongbing of HLB), transmitted by the Asian citrus psyllid, is currently the biggest threat to the citrus industry and is threat to many parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, South America, and the Unites States. In Florida alone, citrus greening disease has accounted for losses of several billions of U.S. dollars.
|
Podonychus gyobu sp. nov., a second species of the genus Podonychus Jäch & Kodada, 1997, hitherto known only to inhabit Indonesia, is reported to have been found in Kyushu, Japan. The endophallic structures and the larva of P. gyobu sp. nov. are described.
|
A lethal disease that strikes rabbits was detected in a jackrabbit in Palm Springs, leading local veterinarians and animal rescue organizations to prepare for its potential spread to San Diego County.
|
Kaitlin (Katie) Gold is an assistant professor within the Plant Pathology and Plant-Microbe Biology section of the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University. At her lab, the Grape Sensing, Pathology, and Extension Lab at Cornell AgriTech (GrapeSPEC), she studies the fundamental and applied science of plant disease sensing. The GrapeSPEC Lab uses proximal and remote spectroscopy, data science, and fundamental plant pathology to improve the three pillars of integrated grape disease management: understanding pathogen biology, host susceptibility, and fungicide efficacy.
Medicine and Health news
Study finds another reason to wash hands: Flame retardants
Harmful flame retardants may be lurking on your hands and cell phone, according to a peer-reviewed study published today in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.
|
We tend to like people who like us—a basic human trait that psychologists have termed "reciprocity of attraction." This principle generally works well to start relationships because it reduces the likelihood of rejection. Yet, making the chase harder also has its advantages. So which one is the better strategy?
|
Our ability to predict who will get cancer, how a patient will respond to treatment, or if a patient will relapse is still quite limited. Despite advances in the detection of genetic mutations and the establishment of risk factors, such as age and genetic variants, it remains a great scientific and medical challenge.
|
Human prion diseases include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker disease (GSS). A new study in the open-access journal PLOS Biology reports a significant advance in the development of mouse models of human prion diseases. The study, by Emmanuel Asante and colleagues of the Medical Research Council Prion Unit at University College London, demonstrates spontaneous formation of disease-relevant, transmissible prion protein assemblies in mice bearing only human forms of the prion protein.
|
Harvard University researchers have developed an engineering technique to precisely control the direction that neurons grow their axons, cable-like structures that allow nerve cells to connect with each other. In a zebrafish model, researchers used the approach to correct defective neural connections and restore the neuron's ability to cause muscle contractions.
|
Once patients with psychosis start treatment, some get better in weeks while it can take months for others.
|
Researchers at Uppsala University have developed a method for identifying functional mutations and their effect on genes relevant to the development of glioblastoma—a malignant brain tumor with a very poor prognosis. The study is published in Genome Biology.
|
Studies by Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI), have provided a new understanding into the roles two essential amino acids play in metabolic health, which may help scientists in the fight against obesity.
|
Speaking requires both sides of the brain. Each hemisphere takes over a part of the complex task of forming sounds, modulating the voice and monitoring what has been said. However, the distribution of tasks is different than has been thought up to now, as an interdisciplinary team of neuroscientists and phoneticians at Goethe University Frankfurt and the Leibniz-Centre General Linguistics Berlin has discovered: it is not just the right hemisphere that analyzes how we speak—the left hemisphere also plays a role.
|
A new study from the University of Georgia has shown that exposure to a now-banned flame retardant can alter the genetic code in sperm, leading to major health defects in children of exposed parents.
|
Serotonin, a chemical known for its role in producing feelings of well-being and happiness in the brain, can reduce the ability of some intestinal pathogens to cause deadly infections, new research by UT Southwestern scientists suggests. The findings, publishing online today in Cell Host & Microbe, could offer a new way to fight infections for which few truly effective treatments currently exist.
|
Neurons that are responsible for new experiences interfere with the signals of neurons that contain memories and thereby disturb the recall of memories—at least in mice. The research group of Martin Fuhrmann of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) reports this phenomenon in the scientific journal Nature Neuroscience. The results of this study potentially shed new light on memory impairment in Alzheimer's disease.
|
Women who are prescribed opioids after childbirth have an increased risk of persistent opioid use or other serious opioid-related events, including overdose, in their first year postpartum, according to a new study by Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers. This is true regardless of whether the woman had a vaginal delivery or a cesarean section.
|
More than half of pregnant women recently admitted to a UK hospital with covid-19 infection were from black or other ethnic minority groups, finds a national surveillance study published by The BMJ today.
|
One in five Australian mothers is not receiving critical perinatal mental health checks, a University of Queensland study has found.
|
Heart patients who feel gloomy should try tai chi, according to research published today in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The mind-body exercise was linked with a boost in both mood and quality of life.
|
According to a new study, people with small airways relative to the size of their lungs may have a lower breathing capacity and, consequently, an increased risk for COPD—even if they don't smoke or have any other risk factors. The study, funded in part by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, will publish in the June 9 issue of JAMA.
|
For children and young adults with Crohn's disease, steroid-sparing therapies may help reduce the risk of developing a severe and common complication of the inflammatory bowel condition, a new study suggests.
|
In the past 30 years, rates of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) incidence have stabilized, according to a study published online June 8 in JAMA Neurology.
|
An adverse childhood family environment is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) incidence and all-cause mortality later in life, according to a study published in the May 5 issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association.
|
Genetics may explain why some women gain weight when using a popular method of birth control, researchers say.
|
At a conference hosted two years ago by the Parkinson's Foundation, many neurologists had a pressing issue on their minds: pot.
|
Becoming a dad and preparing for fatherhood can be daunting and for those who have had a baby born very prematurely, there can be extra pressures and responsibilities to navigate. A recent collaborative study, involving the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health at Monash University, takes a look at the mental health of fathers of babies born very prematurely and the impact on their early parenting behaviors.
|
A Griffith University-led international collaboration has published the world's first pediatric appropriateness guidelines for intravenous catheters.
|
Hospitals are slowly resuming non-emergency procedures as outbreaks of COVID-19 wane across Canada. But for thousands of Canadians waiting for replacement organs, the pandemic continues to disrupt transplant operations and the supply of organs.
|
Prof. Euisik Yoon's research group has developed a new, faster method to identify cancer stem-like cells (CSCs), which could help improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments.
|
Men and women who identify as gay/lesbian or bisexual tend to show different personality traits to those who identify as straight, particularly among younger adults. This is according to new research, published in the Journal of Sex Research.
|
People from lower socioeconomic groups in England have higher rates of e-cigarette use compared with more affluent groups among those who have quit smoking, according to a new UCL-led study.
|
Chinese and Australian researchers have combined studies of more than 170,000 people and found conclusive evidence that regular physical exercise reduces the risk of age-related cataracts, the cause of blindness in an estimated 13 million people worldwide.
|
New research from Curtin University and the University of Adelaide has shown rates of antidepressant use and suicide by young Australians have risen sharply since 2009, raising concerns about the safety of current treatment practices, and the veracity of advice from Australian suicide prevention experts.
|
A study carried out by researchers at the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) and published in IEEE Access concludes that Bluetooth technology is ideal for detecting possible COVID-19 cases through smartphone contact tracing. The key is the higher precision by comparison with other technologies such as GPS, cell phone networks and Wi-Fi.
|
A research group from Kumamoto University, Japan, analyzed the pathophysiology of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a blood cancer that presents often in the elderly, and found the presence of the transcription factor RUNX3, thereby revealing a cancer growth function for what had been considered a tumor suppressor. Additional analyses of human MDS cells and model mice found an abnormal gene expression mechanism linked to the initiation and propagation of MDS stem cells, and confirmed RUNX3 as a new therapeutic target.
|
Not everyone is a fan of rock 'n' roll but, for many people, sex and drugs make a great combination. Pairing the two can lead to a highly enjoyable experience, with heightened physical and psychological effects including increased feelings of intimacy, confidence and pleasure.
|
Contrary to common medical guidance, chemotherapy does not appear to be the only culprit in neuropathy, a neurological side effect of cancer treatment, a new study says. Cancer itself contributes heavily, too, and the stresses on neurons appear far worse than the sum of the two causes.
|
As the weeks of self-isolation tick by, people are seeking ways to manage stress in the absence of normal interactions. Previous studies have shown the value of self-affirmation in lowering and managing stress.
|
A study has found that COVID-19 has resulted in reduced exercising and increased bingeing and restriction behaviours in the general population. This study, which was conducted by researchers from Swinburne's Centre for Mental Health has been published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.
|
The higher mortality associated with poorly controlled type 1 and type 2 diabetes could produce a loss of 6 million life years in the UK, according to a study by Manchester data scientists.
|
Two exceptional strains of tuberculosis, isolated from East African patients with multi-resistant forms of the disease, have been discovered thanks to the use of a new molecular test, Deeplex-MycTB.
|
As the COVID-19 pandemic sent entire communities into lockdown, doctors quickly adopted telehealth strategies without knowing whether they would be effective or feasible. Now, a new study from the Division of Neurology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) shows that for pediatric neurology care, the transition was very successful even in a short period of time and may provide guidance on the future of pediatric care after the pandemic subsides. The findings were published today in the journal Neurology.
|
With many sports beginning to return to elite action (June 2020) as lockdown eases, many amateur and intermediate exercisers are also trying to reinstate more physical activity into their lifestyle following COVID-19 infection.
|
So you've done everything you're supposed to. You're eating in a calorie deficit, are exercising a few times a week, and are getting close to your weight loss goal. And then you hit a plateau with only a few pounds to lose—and they just won't seem to budge.
|
The oncogenic herpesvirus (HHV8 or KSHV) causes a cancer known as Kaposi's sarcoma. An international team of scientists led by the University of Helsinki has discovered key factors that control the genome maintenance and replication of a virus responsible for lymphatic vascular cancer.
|
Skeletal muscle can be functionally compromised by genetic myopathies, aging, traumatic injuries and tumor ablation. Under some conditions, such as severe traumatic injuries and volumetric muscle loss, the regeneration process is significantly hindered by fibrous scar tissue formation and therefore causing muscle dysfunction.
|
Two decades of research among female athletes over the age of 13 years shows that a lack of nutrition knowledge about what they need to eat to stay healthy and compete may contribute to poor performance, low energy and nutrient intake, and potential health risks, according to a Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School study.
|
A study led by the Institut de Neurociències (INc-UAB) describes a new strategy to tackle cancer, based on inducing a potent stress in tumor causing cell destruction by autophagy. The mechanism has been revealed using the new antitumor drug ABTL0812, currently in clinical trial. Results has been validated using samples from oncologic patients and published in Autophagy.
|
For the first time, researchers at The Westmead Institute for Medical Research (WIMR) have identified and described a new and unique subset of human cells that are involved in the immune response against hepatitis B (HBV) infection. The discovery could help develop new treatments for HBV and inform future vaccine design.
|
Particularly in females with untreated hypertension, reducing salt intake to what's considered a healthier level appears to be good for both their gut microbiome and their blood pressure, scientists report.
|
People often say that eyes are windows to the soul. Now it appears they may also be windows to human aging.
|
An algorithm that analyzes MRI images and automatically detects small changes in knee joints over time could be used in the development of new treatments for arthritis.
|
Scientists have described a potential new therapeutic strategy for slowing down early-stage Huntington's disease in a new study published today in eLife.
|
Children with Cerebral Palsy have more energy to play and be physically active for longer thanks to specially designed orthotics.
|
Although social distancing is crucial in thwarting the spread of COVID-19, isolation and the ensuing loneliness may be severely detrimental for older adults. A new study conducted by researchers at Bar-Ilan University and the University of Haifa has linked COVID-19-based loneliness in older adults with elevated psychiatric symptoms of anxiety, depression, and trauma symptoms that immediately follow exposure to trauma. The findings were recently published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.
|
Researchers have developed a model that can estimate regional disease burden and the impact of vaccination, even in the absence of robust surveillance data, a study in eLife reveals.
|
A new study from Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University suggests that fecal transplants could be used as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The randomized controlled trial published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that fecal transplants in patients with NAFLD result in a reduction in how easily pathogens and other unwanted molecules pass through the human gut and into circulation, known as intestinal permeability. The results could have implications for the treatment of numerous conditions including metabolic syndrome and autoimmune diseases.
|
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in pregnancy has nearly tripled over the past ten years. It increases risks for both mother and baby, including hypertensive complications of pregnancy, bleeding after delivery, and preterm birth, report investigators in the Journal of Hepatology. They recommend that NAFLD should be considered a high-risk condition in pregnancy and that women with NAFLD should receive preconception counseling regarding these risks.
|
The body's immune system can be re-wired to prevent it from recognizing its own proteins which, when attacked by the body, can cause autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, a significant new study by UK scientists has found.
|
Little evidence supports the new recommendations for clinical screening for drug use. Do the potential benefits outweigh the potential harms?
|
In times of unexpected uncertainty, such as the sudden appearance of a global pandemic, people may be more prone to paranoia, Yale University researchers suggest in a new study published in the journal eLife.
|
People suffering from post-traumatic distress disorder report that cannabis reduces the severity of their symptoms by more than half, at least in the short term, according to a recent study led by Carrie Cuttler, a Washington State University assistant professor of psychology.
|
A study by the Centre for Chromosome Biology at NUI Galway, Ireland, in partnership with the University of Zurich, has uncovered new insights into how the replication of DNA occurs which can be applied to help develop novel cancer treatments.
|
Mexican immigrants, especially those who are undocumented and fear deportation, have limited access to healthy foods and are at increased risk for obesity because of stress, anxiety and depression, according to a Rutgers study.
|
Living in close proximity to oil and gas operations may increase the risk of preterm birth, according to new research on births in California's primary oil-producing region. The work could inform discussions about the state's implementation of setbacks from oil and gas extraction facilities.
|
Filling an opioid prescription in postpartum period is strongly associated with overdose and other serious opioid-related events (SOREs). The risks increase with number of prescriptions filled and do not seem to differ substantially by route of delivery. Findings from a cohort study are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
|
Osteoporosis affects more than 200 million people worldwide and demographic change means that these numbers are continuing to increase. Osteoporosis- related fractures have a significant effect on the quality of life of older people and also on the cost of healthcare provision. Now, a group of genetic researchers from The Netherlands, the US, and Norway, have shown the way to predicting not only which patients are likely to have fractures but also make an approximation of when. This could make an important contribution to improving the health of older people, they say.
|
A minimally invasive procedure that destroys cancer cells by freezing them is as effective as surgery for treating early-stage kidney cancer, offering similar 10-year survival rates with a lower rate of complications, according to a study published in the journal Radiology.
|
A research project at Trinity is finding out who has been infected with COVID-19 amongst our older population, and more importantly why.
|
In collaboration with McMaster University/Canada, IQWiG has developed two filters to search for non-randomized studies (NRS) in PubMed and Medline (OVID).
|
Alcohol use disorders are associated with high social welfare and health care costs—but what causes them? A new Finnish study looks at the magnitude and reasons behind the economic burden alcohol use disorders have on society.
|
Positive expectations about a medicine may help it to work more effectively, even if you tell patients about this placebo effect. The reverse, the nocebo effect, works in the same way. Health psychologist Stefanie Meeuwis found evidence for this in various studies.
|
Parents of school-aged children were very concerned that their children may catch COVID-19 if schools were reopened at Alert Level 3 despite no evidence supporting this view, a new University of Otago, Christchurch study reveals.
|
Amyloids are particular protein assemblies with properties similar to silk, that serve numerous functions. They also form upon protein misfolding resulting in protein inactivation.
|
The European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) has published new provisional recommendations in response to the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic— SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus and COVID-19 a new disease. People with rheumatic musculoskeletal diseases (RMD) may have specific concerns at this time due to their disease or its treatment. Since generic COVID-19 guidance does not focus on RMD, EULAR considered it essential to fill this gap. The new provisional recommendations are designed to supplement country-level government guidelines, and support rheumatologists and healthcare professionals who care for people with RMD, physicians involved in treating COVID-19, as well as RMDpatients and their families. Based on existing guidance documents and expert opinion, a EULAR multidisciplinary task force formulated five overarching principles and 13 recommendations covering four generic themes: (1) General measures and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection. (2) The management of RMD when local measures of social distancing are in effect. (3) The management of COVID-19 in the context of RMD. (4) The prevention of infections other than SARS-CoV-2.
|
It is estimated that more than 3.9 million American adults have taken some form of probiotics, with many patients looking to probiotics to improve their gastrointestinal health. However, after a detailed review of available literature, the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has released new clinical guidelines finding that for most digestive conditions there is not enough evidence to support the use of probiotics. This is the first clinical guideline to focus on probiotics across multiple GI diseases while also considering the effect of each single-strain or multi-strain formulation of probiotics independently instead of grouping them all under the single umbrella of "probiotics." These guidelines are published in Gastroenterology, AGA's official journal.
|
The American Cancer Society has updated its guideline for diet and physical activity for cancer prevention, with adjustments to reflect the most current evidence. The updated recommendations increase recommended levels of physical activity and have an increased emphasis on reducing the consumption of processed and red meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, processed foods, and alcohol. They also include evidenced-based strategies to reduce barriers to healthy eating and active living and to reduce alcohol consumption. The guideline is published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the ACS's flagship medical journal.
|
A new research letter reveals fewer people have been admitted to stroke centers in Michigan and northwest Ohio since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, and significantly fewer patients received a mechanical thrombectomy for their ischemic stroke.
|
While botulinum toxin is commonly known as a cosmetic treatment for facial lines and wrinkles, a growing body of evidence suggests that "Botox" can also be an effective treatment for certain sports injuries and chronic pain conditions, according to a review in the June issue of Current Sports Medicine Reports, official journal of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).
|
In many situations, it is essential that the physician knows a patient's kidney function as precisely as possible. The glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is calculated in order to assess kidney function. Various equations and methods exist in that regard, each of which has its advantages and disadvantages. As a paper published today in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation has now shown, there are clear scientific findings on how to calculate GFR optimally for best possible precision.
|
The analysis published in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation evaluated for the first time the association of a large number of demographic, HD treatment and laboratory variables with mortality in patients on chronic hemodialysis treatment since childhood. The variety of retained risk factors identified by the analysis highlights the importance of multimodal intervention strategies in addition to adequate HD treatment.
|
The World Trade Organization's appeals body on Tuesday upheld Australia's right to require neutral packaging for cigarettes and cigars, rejecting arguments from two tobacco-growing nations.
|
Turkey will remove confinement rules on people over 65 years old and those under 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
Kidney problems more prevalent in NYC COVID-19 patients
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a New York City medical facility had higher rates of kidney complications than other COVID-19 patient groups in different areas of the U.S. and other countries, according to a new study from researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian.
|
Cancer researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have harnessed tools used for the development of cancer immunotherapies and adapted them to identify regions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to target with a vaccine, employing the same approach used to elicit an immune response against cancer cells to stimulate an immune response against the virus. Using this strategy, the researchers believe a resulting vaccine would provide protection across the human population and drive a long-term immune response.
|
When epidemiologists talked about "flattening the curve," they probably didn't mean it this way: the US hit its peak coronavirus caseload in April, but since that time the graph has been on a seemingly unending plateau.
|
The first documented cases of U.S. household cats infected with COVID-19 have emerged in New York state, a new government report shows.
|
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, parents are struggling with many unforeseen obstacles while caring for their teenagers, including potential substance use.
|
If a two-year-old child living in poverty in India or Bangladesh gets sick with a common bacterial infection, there is more than a 50% chance an antibiotic treatment will fail. Somehow the child has acquired an antibiotic resistant infection—even to drugs to which they may never have been exposed. How?
|
Fear, anxiety, worry, lack of motivation and difficulty concentrating— students cite all sorts of reasons for opposing distance learning. But are these excuses or real concerns? What does science say?
|
A secondary COVID-19 wave is likely to be prevented if at least 50% of symptomatic COVID-19 cases are tested and 40% of their contacts are traced as part of an effective test-trace-isolate (TTI) strategy, finds research co-led by UCL.
|
With the Canadian government continuing to recommend physical distancing measures, many people are finding themselves confined to their homes more than ever before. While some are citing the benefits of being able to work from home and having time for self-care, the closures of recreational facilities and commercial gyms make physical distancing a barrier to physical activity for many.
|
UC Davis scientists and other top national researchers gathered virtually on June 6 to lay out a full picture of the complexities of developing and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine—which they generally agreed won't happen until sometime in 2021.
|
Fairly early in the COVID-19 outbreak, scientists discovered that the virus that causes the disease—SARS-CoV-2—is shed in faeces. But unlike the virus found in mucus and spit, the bits of virus found in faecal matter are no longer infectious, having lost their protective outer layer. They are merely bits of RNA—the virus's genetic material. But these bits of RNA are very useful because they allow us to track outbreaks through the wastewater system.
|
When it comes to surviving critical cases of COVID-19, it appears that men draw the short straw.
|
Physician-scientists specializing in heart failure wanted to know: if their heart transplant patients contract COVID-19, would they have a different experience than the general public or others who are also immunosuppressed?
|
Information about the new COVID-19 infection is constantly evolving based on what clinicians see firsthand. One constant, so far, is that the older population tends to fare worse than younger folks with this disease.
|
An international team of researchers led by McMaster University has found that while higher heat and humidity can slow the spread of COVID-19, longer hours of sunlight are associated with a higher incidence of the disease, in a sign that sunny days can tempt more people out even if this means a higher risk of infection.
|
Bright yellow and looking like a headless deer, Spot can travel across ground too risky for humans. "Built for dirt and danger," in the words of its maker Boston Dynamics, this robot is now helping humans battle a different threat: the spread of coronavirus.
|
Detailed methods on how to perform research on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including procedures that effectively inactivate the virus to enable safe study of infected cells have been identified by virologists in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University.
|
Most of the registered clinical trials of potential treatments for COVID-19 underway as of late March were designed in ways that will greatly limit their value in understanding potential treatments, according to a study from researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
|
The waiter at a chic Dubai restaurant wears a face mask and gloves, pours the wine into plastic cups and serves the steaks on paper plates with disposable cutlery.
|
New York City—the epicenter of America's coronavirus outbreak—began partially reopening its shattered economy Monday after almost three months of lockdown, as the World Health Organization warned the health crisis was "worsening" worldwide.
|
Moscow emerged from a strict coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday despite Russia seeing thousands of new cases every day, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the pandemic was "worsening" worldwide.
|
The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain has passed the grim milestone of 50,000, the government said on Tuesday.
|
A partnership that would bypass the drug industry to sell a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus has been formed by a laboratory at Imperial College London.
|
Early results from a study led by University of Manchester data scientists has shown that of the 47,243 excess deaths in England and Wales in the first nine weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, 9,948—over a fifth—were not recorded as COVID-19 related.
|
South Africa needs to adopt a more localised and differentiated approach in the next phase of its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
Nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country's outbreak started in February, a health official said Tuesday.
|
Wearing face masks will be compulsory in Spain until a coronavirus vaccine is found, with police empowered to hand out fines for non-compliance, the government said on Tuesday.
|
Delhi authorities warned Tuesday that they expect cases in the Indian capital to shoot up almost 20 times to more than half a million in the coming weeks.
|
Associate Dean for Global Health and Equity LaRon E. Nelson, PhD, RN, FNP, FNAP, FAAN recently coauthored the paper "Understanding COVID-19 Risks and Vulnerabilities among black Communities in America: The Lethal Force of Syndemics" for the journal Annals of Epidemiology.The term "syndemic" refers to a set of two or more interacting afflictions that result in a disproportionate burden on a population.
|
At the most basic level, controlling an infectious disease depends on interrupting its spread from person to person. This means stopping the disease at source by treating infected people; disrupting transmission using quarantine, personal protective equipment (such as facemasks) and hygiene measures; or protecting susceptible people with vaccines. In the absence of an effective treatment or vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, identifying and isolating infected people is currently the only option.
|
Patients recovering from COVID-19 could suffer significant long-term effects, according to research into the experiences of people hospitalised by previous coronavirus outbreaks.
|
An Israeli airliner with 22 passengers aboard became the first commercial flight to touch down in Cyprus after the east Mediterranean country reopened its airports following an 11-week ban aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
|
Britain's government on Tuesday admitted defeat in its efforts to have all primary school children back for a month before the summer holiday following lockdown.
|
(HealthDay)—The U.S. center hardest hit by COVID-19 isn't headline-grabbing New York City; it's the Navajo Nation in the American southwest.
|
(HealthDay)—A new analysis shows that parts of the country that had been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are now tallying record-high cases of new infections.
|
What is herd immunity and could it work with COVID-19?
WHO clarifies COVID-19 'very rare' transmission remarks
A top WHO official on Tuesday clarified her remarks that transmission of the new coronavirus from asymptomatic carriers was "very rare", citing a "misunderstanding".
|
Men tend to check in with their doctors far less frequently than women, and experts say that reluctance might be one of the key reasons that more men are losing their lives to coronavirus.
|
It's an issue that's been argued about for months, both by experts and by people strolling through parks all over the world: Can people who don't feel sick spread the coronavirus, and if so should we all be wearing masks to stop it?
Other Sciences news
Entire Roman city revealed without any digging
For the first time, archeologists have succeeded in mapping a complete Roman city, Falerii Novi in Italy, using advanced ground penetrating radar (GPR), allowing them to reveal astonishing details while it remains deep underground. The technology could revolutionize our understanding of ancient settlements.
Boys' poor reading skills might help explain higher education gender gap
Researchers at the University of Missouri and the University of Essex in the United Kingdom found boys' poor reading skills in adolescence, combined with the social attitudes about women attending college, can help explain why fewer men than women enroll in higher education or other types of post-high school education.
|
The northern segment of the Great Wall of China was built not to block invading armies but rather to monitor civilian movement, an Israeli archaeologist said Tuesday.
|
Dating archeological objects precisely is difficult, even when using techniques such as radiocarbon dating. Using a recently developed method based on the presence of sudden spikes in carbon-14 concentration, scientists at the University of Groningen, together with Russian colleagues, have pinned the date for the construction of an eighth-century complex in southern Siberia to a specific year. This allows archeologists to finally understand the purpose for building the complex—and why it was never used. The results were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on 8 June.
|
White lab coats and dangerous experiments all epitomize the "mad scientist" from many a Hollywood blockbuster but, even beyond the silver screen, the stereotype lives on, and according to new research, it could mar the next generation of potential scientists.
|
In contrast to the prehistoric remains of the Near East, the megalithic monuments of Arabia remain largely unknown. These monumental structures, made of dry stone walls, still hold many secrets in terms of their construction, function and chronology.
|
Indonesia's status as a maritime country seemingly does not guarantee that its fishers live prosperously. My recent study, analysing data from the 2017 National Socioeconomic Survey (SUSENAS), shows fishers are one of the poorest professions in Indonesia.
|
COVID-19 impacts men more seriously than women, critical information that resulted from research examining how the virus progresses differently based on sex.
|
When high school freshmen's teachers give them lower scores on communication skills, the students receive four times as many disciplinary referrals as some of their peers, a new study found.
|
Now more than ever, people who want to learn a new language turn to their mobile devices for help as language learning applications have become increasingly available. While these apps allow users to study a new language from anywhere at any time, how effective are they?
|
For many couples, COVID-19 quarantine has shattered the normal routine and led some to renegotiate who does what around the house. Research has shown that the way couples divide up housework and how they feel about their arrangements are related to relationship satisfaction. It's also known that communication plays a big role in relationship satisfaction.
|
Hong Kong retains its place atop the rankings for a third straight year as the world's most expensive city for expats, according to the latest Mercer annual report Tuesday.
|
Most Australians tested for unconscious bias hold a negative view of Indigenous Australians which can lead to widespread racism, new analysis from The Australian National University (ANU) shows.
|
For those of us who have braved a high street of late, the familiar 'Contactless Only', 'Card Only' or 'No Cash Accepted' signs are typical on the doors of many businesses. According to a recent statement by Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, virus transmission through banknotes "has no particular significance." The porous nature of the majority of paper money means that the droplets from a sneeze are not easily transmitted by banknotes, although coins and cards may pose a higher risk, as reported by Reuters in March.
|
The arrival of the novel coronavirus and subsequent shutdowns of economies across the globe have caused hardships not seen in generations. But for business professors, it's also a once-in-a-generation research opportunity.
|
Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH) have found that people who hold negative opinions of genetically-modified (GM) food are likely to feel the same about nano-enabled food—food with nano-additives to enhance flavour, nutrition or prolong shelf life.
|
Since George Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on May 25, demonstrators across the country have gathered to protest police actions against African Americans. While most of the protests were calm, in several cities police officers have used force against demonstrators and journalists under the justification of crowd control. The sight of officers in riot gear beating marchers, firing rubber bullets and chemical- or pepper-based irritants, and shoving activists has reignited questions about accepted practic
|
Imagine you're a scientist, setting out camera traps to snap pictures of wildlife in a remote area of southern Arizona. You set out with your gear early in the morning, but it took longer than expected to find all the locations with your GPS. Now, on your hike back, it's really starting to heat up.
|
"American racism is alive and well," begins a new journal article led by Steven O. Roberts, a Stanford psychologist, that arrives during a time of heightened attention to racial injustice in the United States.
|
Young BAME people are likely to be hit hardest by the coronavirus recession, researchers at the University of Sheffield have warned.
|
In a paper published by the Behavioral Sciences & Law journal, experts from the University of Surrey take a critical look at the growing use of algorithmic risk assessment tools, which act as a form of expert scientific evidence in a growing number of criminal cases.
