There were twin brothers . Both asked same question to their elders. " How we came into existance???".

They got different answers.

First boy got the answer like " we are here because of the god design..........."

and second boy got the answer like " we are by product of big bang..... evolution and so on."

Now first boy is priest in a temple and second boy is renowned professor of science.





Moral: be careful when you teach kids. Your answer can redesign their life.