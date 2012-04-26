Thursday, 26 April 2012

good news for plus two students

we are very glad to spread this message to all plus two level students that all Nepali students of plus two level can solve their problem in physics online. To get benefit from this service they should get registered at first.  The registration form can be received from mail.
The notice from our respected sir Prof Dr Jeevan Jyoti Nakarmi 
dear all sirs/students
i have opened an email account "phys_soln@yahoo.com"
this email is intended to help students of +2 in solving physics numerical

it is my request to communicate to ur students of +2 to send mails in this address.

sincerely
Jeevan Jyoti Nakarmi  

 

